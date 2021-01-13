Nikki Bella Says She Wants To Work In Creative For WWE

The Bella Twins were recently guests on “Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham.” During the discussion, Nikki Bella said she’s interested in possibly working in WWE creative, something her brother-in-law, Daniel Bryan has been doing more of as of late.

“Brie’s husband is a part of the creative team and works a lot with Vince McMahon on creative stuff and I’ve always thought in the back of my head, I would really like to do that for the women,” Nikki said on the show. “I’ve lived it as a WWE Superstar but also am a fan. So, I feel like I know what the people want and then I know how to get the best out of each woman because I know them. It would be a lot of fun to be on creative.”

Brie Bella then spoke about her husband Daniel Bryan‘s work on WWE‘s creative team.

“What’s cool is my husband works with very well-trained writers who have come from TV shows that have done great but with their writing skills with my husband’s wrestling ability and his experience, they really come up with some great stuff.”

Nikki would continue to talk about how Daniel Bryan helps the writers understand basic wrestling booking ideas.

The Bellas previously teased a return to WWE in November as well.

The conversation about the Bellas wanting to work in WWE creative begins around the 14:55 mark of the podcast.