NJPW The New Beginning: Full Cards Announced For Nagoya & Hiroshima

With Wrestle Kingdom 15 and New Year’s Dash!! in the books, we look ahead to New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s next big events, The New Beginning.

You can visit the NPJW website for the Road to The New Beginning tour dates. The New Beginning takes place over three nights from two cities (Nagoya and Hiroshima) NJPW has announced the lineups for all three shows and there’s a lot to get excited about. All three shows will stream on NJPW World.

New Japan’s top champions will be in action, including IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi. The full lineups are below.

The New Beginning in Nagoya (1/30)

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (NEVER Openweight Championship)

Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Great-O-Khan

Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato vs. SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI

Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano vs. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

The New Beginning in Hiroshima (Night 1: 2/10)

Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. SHO (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (c) vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma vs. SANADA and Tetsuya Naito

Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo

BUSHI vs. Master Wato

Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura, and Gabriel Kidd

NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima (Night Two: 2/11)

Kota Ibushi (c) vs. SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships)

Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jado

Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano vs. EVIL and Dick Togo

Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI vs. Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato

Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo

Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura, and Gabriel Kidd