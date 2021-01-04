NJPW Television Deal For US & UK To Be Announced Soon

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced during Wrestle Kingdom 15 that a new English-language television deal in America and the UK will be coming soon. A teaser for the new deal aired during the Tokyo Dome event:

NJPW on US Television

New Japan Pro Wrestling has been without an American television deal since its partnership with AXS TV fell through. After Anthem Sports and Entertainment purchased Impact Wrestling, NJPW was given the option of remaining on the network. This was dependent upon them striking up a working relationship with Impact, however. This was addressed on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“What ended up happening was that Impact and AXS basically said that you can stay on the station if we get a working relationship going and New Japan turned down the working relationship,” said Dave Meltzer on the show.

- Advertisement -

In October of 2019, NJPW created NJPW of America, a subsidiary of the larger promotion. Episodes of New Japan Strong have been airing on New Japan World and feature matches filmed in the Los Angeles dojo.

“What fans in America value is the NJPW brand and concept, and the style of wrestling that represents. The NJPW brand is important, hence the name of New Japan of America,” NJPW Global Tweeted.