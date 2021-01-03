NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15: Final Card, Results

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 is finally upon us. The two-day event from Japan’s Tokyo Dome kicks off in a matter of hours, the threat of a national State of Emergency be damned.

Wrestle Kingdom begins at 3AM (Eastern) early Monday and Tuesday morning. You can watch at NJPW World or FITE.TV.

Tetsuya Naito is in for the challenge of his life. He’ll defend both titles against Kota Ibushi at Night 1. Should he retain, Naito goes on to defend both belts against Jay White at Night 2.

Also on the cards, Kazuchika Okada takes on Will Ospreay in a special singles match. 2020 World Tag League winners, The Guerrillas of Destiny, look to reclaim the IWGP Tag Team championships against the Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi). Sanada faces Evil and we’ll see the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship and NEVER Openweight Championship up for grabs.

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Card

Here are the complete lineups for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15:

Day 1: January 4, 2021

IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships Match : Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great O-Khan

Best of the Super Juniors Winner vs. Super J-Cup Winner : Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

: Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo IWGP Tag Team Championship : Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

: Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) KENTA vs Satoshi Kojima

New Japan Rambo

Day 2: (January 5, 2021)