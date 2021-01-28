NXT Demo Rating Spikes 40% From Last Week, AEW Dynamite Down

TV ratings are in for this week’s Wednesday Night War and NXT gained a lot of ground on AEW Dynamite. Here’s the breakdown for this week, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 734,000 viewers, 0.29 rating (A18-49), 6th on cable

NXT: 720,000 viewers, 0.21 rating (A18-49), 24th on cable

Overall, this was is a very strong showing for NXT. Compared to last week, viewership jumped 9.3% and the rating spiked 40%. AEW‘s viewership declined 14.1% and the rating dropped 19.4%.

NXT won the Adults 50+ demo, as it usually does. However, it also won the Women 18-49 and Women 12-34 demographics.

AEW Dynamite featured the Young Bucks and Good Brothers teaming against the Dark Order in the main event, Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood, Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer, Chris Jericho teaming with MJF and more.

NXT saw Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly team up against the NXT tag team champions and three Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament matches.

