NXT New Year’s Evil Preview (1/6): Balor vs. O’Reilly, Kross vs. Priest

WWE presents NXT New Year’s Evil tonight on the USA Network live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT‘s special events are typically great and New Year’s Evil should be no exception. NXT facies stiff competition from AEW New Year’s Smash on TNT, so fans are in for another great night of wrestling from both companies.

WWE has announced the opening match (Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest) and the main event (Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly) will air without any commercial breaks.

NXT New Year’s Evil Card

The following matches are advertised for the show:

NXT Champion Finn Balor defends against Kyle O’Reilly of Undisputed Era.

Karrion Kross vs. Damien Priest will open the show.

Rhea Ripley vs. “Big Mami Cool” Raquel González in a Last Woman Standing Match

“The King of the Ropes” Gran Metalik challenges Santos Escobar for NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

