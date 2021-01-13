NXT Preview: Gargano & LaRae In Action, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Kicks Off

WWE returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight with an all-new episode of NXT on the USA Network.
NXT will feature the start of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. First Round matches scheduled for tonight’s broadcast include:
- Adam Cole & Roderick Strong of the Unisputed Era vs. Breezango
- Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) take on Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel)
Earlier today, WWE released the full brackets for the Dusty Classic tournament. You can check those out here.
We’ll also see members of The Way in action:
- NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis
- Candice LaRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart
Check back later tonight for our NXT Results & Takeaways feature.