NXT Preview: Gargano & LaRae In Action, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Kicks Off

By Michael Reichlin

WWE returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight with an all-new episode of NXT on the USA Network.

NXT will feature the start of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. First Round matches scheduled for tonight’s broadcast include:

  • Adam Cole & Roderick Strong of the Unisputed Era vs. Breezango
  • Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) take on Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel)

Earlier today, WWE released the full brackets for the Dusty Classic tournament. You can check those out here.

We’ll also see members of The Way in action:

  • NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis
  • Candice LaRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Check back later tonight for our NXT Results & Takeaways feature.

