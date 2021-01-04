Ric Flair Says Charlotte Is Greatest Women’s Wrestler Of All-Time

Ric Flair is obviously very proud of his daughter, Charlotte, and her career that she’s had thus far in the pro wrestling business.

During her time with WWE, she’s held all major titles in the women’s division that range from Raw to NXT to SmackDown.

With Charlotte’s success also brings negativity from fans, but that doesn’t bother the WWE Hall of Famer as he thinks Charlotte is the best of all-time as a female wrestler.

“I’m not so much bothered by it,” Flair said to CBS Sports. “I just laugh at it. It’s really sad the impact that social media can have on people. She’s got thick skin. Wrestling is the only sport where somebody can’t be the best.

Flair brought up how there is this type of talk in all sports before noting, “When she walked out the door at TLC, what did you think? That’s star-power.”

He continued, “She’s the best woman on the roster, but she’s the best woman of all time. I’ve been in the business 49 years. Give me an example of who you think is better. You can’t.”

Flair stated that he loves Lita and Trish Stratus, but he’ll stand by his statement. Charlotte made her return to WWE programming at last month’s TLC pay-per-view to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Asuka.