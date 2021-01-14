Ricochet’s WWE Contract To Expire Soon

There is a lot of speculation as to what Ricochet will do regarding his future with WWE.

Bryan Alvarez noted on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live that it’s believed Ricochet still has not signed a new contract with WWE. Ricochet originally signed with the company in January 2018, which was said to be a three-year deal. The impression is that his contract will be expiring soon.

It should be noted that there’s always a chance that WWE has added time to the deal, which they’ve been known to do if a talent misses action for various reasons. It’s also possible that WWE can convince him to sign a new deal and he stays with the company.

As of late, he has been featured on the WWE Main Event program and rarely gets booked in wins on Monday nights although he had been part of a feud with Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION.

Ricochet defeated Drew Gulak on last week’s Main Event episode, but before that he lost to Ali on the December 28 RAW show.

It was reported a few months ago that certain WWE stars had decided against signing new deals with the company once their current contract expired. The reason for that is due to the company offering talent lower money to re-sign due to the budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.