Sheamus On His Favorite Royal Rumble Of All Time

Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated PPVs of the year and Sheamus, who won the iconic battle royal at the show in 2012, is also excited for the PPV.

The former world champion recently appeared on WWE‘s The Bump where he talked about things like having both great and embarrassing moments at the show and more.

During the interview, Sheamus also revealed his favorite Royal Rumble event. He recalled watching the confrontation between Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior as a kid from the PPV in 1990:

“Uh, I think for me as a kid, the biggest moment for me was the Royal Rumble in 1990, I remember I snuck downstairs and watched it – I recorded it – and watched Hulk Hogan win it all but then he and Ultimate Warrior went at it. I remember that was an unbelievable moment ’cause I was a huge Warrior fan because of his intensity.

I liked the energy he brought to the ring.” said Sheamus “There was a lot of electricity about him. It was such a surreal moment. You didn’t really see two good guys go at it like that, you know? They both had such a high profile in the company. So, it was crazy.”

The Celtic Warrior also talked about winning the Royal Rumble match himself in 2012 and claimed that he is the kind of person who gets his adrenaline going after every show.

So winning the Royal Rumble was a pretty surreal moment for him and it was a bucket list item for the former champion. You can check out his full interview in the The Bump episode below: