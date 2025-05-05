Sheamus Returns From Hiatus On WWE Raw

Sheamus made a surprise return to WWE programming on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. This comeback marked his first televised appearance since competing in the 2025 Royal Rumble match.

During the broadcast, Grayson Waller teased an unannounced opponent for his tag team partner, Austin Theory. When the time came for the match, Sheamus’s familiar entrance music hit, eliciting a strong, positive reaction from the live audience.

Sheamus looked impressive in his return bout against one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, Austin Theory. After showcasing his signature power, including the White Noise and the Ten Beats of the Bodhran, Sheamus decisively ended the match. He connected with a thunderous Brogue Kick, pinning Theory for the victory.

It’s unclear why Sheamus was off TV up to this point. Following hisreturn, fans are eager to see what’s next for the multi-time former World Champion.

SHEAMUS IS BACK LET'S GOOOOOO ???#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/EMaYhYpvfW — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 6, 2025