Stephanie McMahon: WWE’s Door Is Open For Ronda Rousey

It’s been almost two years now since Ronda Rousey has wrestled a match in WWE. Her last time in a WWE ring was in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Stephanie McMahon recently addressed Rousey’s possible future with the company during an interview with TMZ.

“Ronda’s been very public that she would like to start her own family,” McMahon said to TMZ. “Once she does that, our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open. We are very hopeful that Ronda will come back home to WWE.”

Stephanie also answered a question during the interview about a possible Roman Reigns vs the Rock match at WrestleMania.

“I suppose there is any chance that we are working on anything at anytime, to answer your question. It would be a phenomenal story to find out who truly sits at the head of the table. You know, when you think about Rock and his family and Roman Reigns and his family. Just the heritage and the lineage in our business of that family. (It is a) huge story and I do hope we get to see it play out one day.”

Stephanie McMahon’s comments about Ronda Rousey can be viewed in the player below: