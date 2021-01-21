Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz Street Fight Signed For AEW Revolution

All Elite Wrestling has announced the first match for AEW Revolution and it’s a biggie. Sting will make his debut alongside AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin. They will face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

Darby Allin commented on the news that he will be Sting‘s tag team partner at AEW Revolution. He posted the black and white match graphic on Instagram with the caption, “Legendary”

Sting & Darby Allin

Sting and Darby have been at Odds with Team Taz in recent weeks. On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Sting and Darby talked about “taking it to the streets” against Taz’s henchmen. You can see video of that exchange in the player embedded below.

Darby Allin will be Sting‘s first tag team partner in AEW, but he recently commented on the possibility of wrestling against him. “I don’t know what his health’s like, I don’t know what he wants to do,” Allin told Sportskeeda. “If he wants to get in the ring with me, good luck, that’s what I would say, I’m ready. If he’s ready, I’m ready. I have no clue if he’s actually going to be ready. Everything’s up in the air.

Darby has also addressed comparisons to the WCW legend:

Sting & Darby Allin (Photo: AEW)

AEW Revolution takes place Saturday, February 27th from Jacksonville, FL.

