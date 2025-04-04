Tony Khan On Sting Appearing At WWE Hall of Fame 2025

Lex Luger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 18, and Lex and those close to him hope Sting will be the one to induct him. Speaking on a media call ahead of AEW Dynasty, Tony Khan played coy when asked about Sting possibly inducting Luger in Las Vegas.

“I’m not sure. I’m very focused on AEW Dynasty... The last time I talked to Sting, that didn’t come up. Would have to talk to him about that.”

Khan also spoke about his relationship with Sting, saying the pair have maintained a positive friendship for which Khan is grateful. The AEW President added that he last spoke to Sting around March’s Revolution pay-per-view, and that he’s pleased that Sting is “doing very well” in this post-in-ring chapter of his wrestling journey.

WWE is reportedly working to make an appearance from Sting happen, though with the Icon under contract with AEW, that will prove to be easier said than done. While Billy Gunn was allowed to appear in 2019, issues between WWE and AEW since then may make Khan reluctant to give one of his top stars to WWE for the night, or at least expect someone or something in return.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be a celebration of Luger’s life and career with fans eager to see the former WCW World Champion get his flowers. It remains to be seen whether Sting is the one to induct his friend, as for now, the proverbial ball is in the court of Tony Khan.