Stone Cold Steve Austin Joining The Third Season Of Dark Side Of The Ring

Stone Cold Steve Austin will be joining the third season of the Dark Side Of The Ring documentary series.

The former WWE star recently appeared on Won’t Stick to Sports talk show where the Texas Rattle Snake talked about the upcoming second season of Straight Up Steve Austin.

Interestingly during the interview, host Jemele Hill mentioned that the former world champion will be joining the first episode of Dark Side Of The Ring season three, to talk about the death of Brian Pillman:

- Advertisement -

“Other than our show, my favorite show on Vice is Dark Side of the Ring, which is a docu-series about pro wrestling, you’re actually on season three to talk about the life and unfortunate death of your friend Brian Pillman,”

The news has since been confirmed by both the official Twitter account of the documentary series and Steve Austin himself as well:

Brian Pillman began his wrestling career in the late 80s and he wrestled for many famous promotions such as NWA, WCW, ECW and WWE as well.

The American star crossed paths with Steve Austin in both WWE and WCW. In WCW, Pillman teamed up with Austin in a team called Hollywood Blonds.

The two then had a feud in WWE and fans remember this rivalry for a controversial promo filmed in the late star’s home where he pulled a gun on Stone Cold Steve Austin before the cameras went black.

Brian Pillman unfortunately passed away due to a heart attack in October 1997. The 35 year old star was found dead in his motel room in Bloomington, Minnesota.