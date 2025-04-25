‘Follow Your Dreams!’ – IYO SKY Reacts to Stone Cold’s WrestleMania Praise

At WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY proved she will not be overlooked by retaining the Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. In a recent behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 41, Stone Cold Steve Austin praised SKY following her victory.

“That f***ing match was killer! That was a f***ing great match, very physical and f*** you did great. Congrats!”

These comments hit SKY deeply given that they came from a true icon of WWE. Taking to X, SKY shared that “life is beautiful” and encouraged others to “follow your dreams” following the comments by Austin.

I would never have imagined five years ago that I would be getting incredibly cool accolades from Stone Cold Steve Austin in the future.



Life is beautiful and WWE is full of dreams.

FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS!!???@steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania https://t.co/UTvnbIf12N — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) April 25, 2025

IYO SKY was in non-title action during the Raw after WrestleMania as the Women’s World Champion battled WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Their match was interrupted by Roxanne Perez and Giulia before Ripley made the save, showing she isn’t through with the Genius of the Sky.

SKY’s victory demonstrates WWE’s immense faith in her as she defeated two women who have stood atop of the women’s roster in WWE for years. And while the story heading into Las Vegas was that both Ripley and Belair were more focused on each other than the champion, Mami and the EST will never make that mistake again.