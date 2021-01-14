The Good Brothers On Losing Their Confidence In WWE

A lot of former WWE stars have said that their run with the company resulted in a loss of passion and confidence for them and The Good Brothers shared their similar experiences recently.

The team of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated where they opened up about their time with the company and more.

During the interview, Anderson said that he hates to admit the fact that there was a point in WWE when they had lost their confidence:

- Advertisement -

“I hate to admit this, but I think there was a point in WWE where we had a loss of confidence, but I can promise you that the confidence is back.

We needed to get out of that environment to remind ourselves who we really are and what we can be. Right now, we’re on top of our game. It feels that way to us, and hopefully, it shows.”

Though later in the interview, Doc Gallows said that the Good Brothers don’t have any sour grapes about their time with the company before joking about not getting Slammy Awards for their participation in the Boneyard match:

“We don’t have any sour grapes about WWE, except that they forgot to mail us our Slammy Award for Match of the Year, maybe the mail is slow. I’m still waiting on that. But we’re focused on right now.”

Apart from this, the Good Brothers also discussed their reunion with the Elite on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and said that it felt good to do it in front of a live crowd. You can check out their full interview at this link.