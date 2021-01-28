Tony Khan Apologizes For Streaming Issues With Tonight’s Dynamite

It appears that there were some streaming issues with tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and president Tony Khan has apologized for it. The opening match of Dynamite saw Eddie Kingston taking on Lance Archer but many fans were not able to see the match due to some technical issues with the TNT app.

Tony Khan later took on his Twitter to apologize to fans who faced the inconvenience and were not able to watch the opening bout. He also noted that they will be uploading the full match on their YouTube channel after the show which can be seen below:

I’m so sorry that fans streaming #AEWDynamite were unable to see the opening of tonight’s show in their apps. TNT fixed the issue & got it working again. Archer vs. Kingston was a tremendous match. After this show we’ll put it on YouTube, please enjoy the rest of this great show! https://t.co/9R3KZESqDV — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 28, 2021

The opening match saw Lance Archer coming out with Jake Roberts but the former NJPW star later asked Roberts to stay in the back so he can compete on his own. Lance Archer went on to dominate the bout and he delivered some heavy blows to his opponent including one spot where Archer choke slammed Kingston onto the ring apron.

Apart from this, the show also featured matches such as The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order, Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood and Hangman Page vs. Dolph Ziggler‘s brother Ryan Nemeth.

You can check out the complete Dynamite results from this week here.