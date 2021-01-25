Triple H On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future, Reigns vs. Rock Dream Match

Triple H spoke with the Hindustan Times this week to promote WWE Superstar Spectacle. During the discussion, The Game spoke Brock Lesnar‘s WWE future, a potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock ‘dream match’ and more.

Triple H recently returned to the ring on an episode of WWE Raw. This has prompted questions about his status for April’s WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. Triple H gave the famous “never say never in WWE” reply. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was recently diagnosed with Covid-19. McIntyre’s absence resulted in him being called upon to lace up his boots on short notice. He says, “you hate to pass up that opportunity” to entertain WWE fans. As for WrestleMania, “we’ll see.”

Triple H on Brock Lesnar’s Future

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract, but WrestleMania season is upon us. WWE likes to reach out to part-time legends to fill out the top matches on their biggest show of the year. When asked about Lesnar’s status for WrestleMania 37, Triple H says it really comes down to what Brock Lesnar wants to do.

“One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do,” said Triple H. “Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell. If wants to show up at WrestleMania he will, if he doesn’t he won’t. The only way to get that answer is to call Brock Lesnar.”

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is a WrestleMania dream match that both men are interested in. There’s no question that Reigns vs. The Rock is the biggest marquee match WWE could assemble. However, The Rock is the biggest movie star in the world with a very busy schedule. Much like Triple H said about Brock Lesnar, The Rock‘s in-ring future is entirely up to him.

“If The Rock can make it happen, he looks in shape, I am sure he would love to do it if his schedule permits. He works hard. The only person that works more than The Rock is Vince McMahon. If there is a will and a way, he will make it happen and WWE will do everything. If fans want to see it, we will make it happen. But it really comes down to does The Rock want to it and does he have the time to do it.”

Triple H added that whatever adrenaline rush The Rock gets from making movies, there’s no way it compares with the rush he’d get from competing in the ring.

Visit Hindustan Times to check out the full interview with Triple H.