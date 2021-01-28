Triple H On John Cena Becoming A Part Timer: “He Has Earned It”

There was a time when John Cena was heavily critical of The Rock for his part-time schedule but the Cenation leader has since taken the same path and Triple H believes that he has earned his current spot.

The Game was recently a guest on The Michael Kay Show where he talked about things like having fans at the upcoming WrestleMania 37 event and more.

During a discussion about John’s status for WrestleMania, the host Michael Kay pointed out how Cena himself has become a part timer now. Replying to it, Triple H said that he has earned it:

“You find yourself when you’re in the thick of it being that guy that says, ‘I’m here every day. This is my house and my place,’ but then you get to where John Cena is, you get to where The Rock is. You get to where Taker is or [Ric] Flair or anybody else where you’ve earned the right with fans to come back every now and then and tip your cap and for them to say, ‘man, thank you for all of that’ and for you to re-live those moments.

John has earned that. Whether he spoke badly about it in the past and meant it, or whether he didn’t,” said Triple H, “he earned that right. He’s earned that right to pick his spots.”

John Cena had a feud with The Rock back in 2012-13 when the duo main evented two consecutive WrestleManias. The 16-time world champion at the time criticised The people’s champion for leaving the company for Hollywood.

However, the former champion has since followed the Great One’s path and he has admitted that he was wrong about his opponent and he was ignorant.