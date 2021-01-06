Triple H: Finn Balor’s Return Cemented NXT As WWE’s Third Brand

Triple H appeared on Wednesday’s episode of WWE‘s digital series, The Bump. The Game was there to promote NXT New Year’s Evil and discussed some of his favorite Royal Rumble moments.

As WWE‘s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, Triple H is very involved with brand development and of course, NXT.

When asked about Finn Balor returning to NXT last October 2019 after wrestling on the WWE main roster for several years, Triple H said, “I think it’s been great.”

Finn Balor’s Impact on NXT

For many years, NXT had the perception of being a developmental brand. Triple H says that Finn Balor put a ‘stamp’ on NXT as it’s own brand on par with Raw and SmackDown.

“In the run up, I understand that it was sort of the place where you prove yourself, to then go on to something else, he said. “It has now become the place where you can prove yourself as being one of the best in the world” Triple H would continue.”

Triple H emphasized that an accomplished wrestler like Balor helps legitimize NXT as more than just

“I think that Finn’s return here showed that. When he left the first time? I think there were a lot of people here that said ‘well he needed to leave because there has nothing else to do here.’ There’s always something else to do, you know? It’s one thing to become a champion, it’s another thing to hang on to it. It’s another thing again to regain it. And then even more so to hang on to it again.”

Finn Balor defends the NXT Championship against Kyle O’Relly in the main event of Wednesday’s New Year’s Evil event. You can check out the full card for that show below:

Do you agree with Triple H? Do you think that Finn Balor returning to NXT when he did cemented it as a brand on the level of RAW and SmackDown?