Update On How Long AEW Will Broadcast From Daily’s Place

AEW has been broadcasting its shows from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville for several months now. At the outset of the pandemic, they also filmed some shows from QT Marshall’s gym in Georgia. There had been rumors that AEW was seeking to leave the venue, with Miami being a possible new location. It had been reported that the cold climate in the outdoor venue was a motivating factor for the company to look for a new home.

According to an update from by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, an email went out to AEW employees yesterday stating that the plan is to stay in Jacksonville at Daily’s Place “indefinitely.”

AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, spoke about the difficulty of wrestling in Daily’s Place last November in an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio.

- Advertisement -

“These performances are killing me. It’s dangerous out there, man. I can’t stress that enough. People know what we’re capable of. They’ve seen us have great performances in front of a packed house of 10,000 fans or more, and now, we’re thrust into this outdoor location.”

“But all of us are pushing ourselves and wrestling as if we’re in normal conditions. And now, as of this week, it’s the reverse because we’re walking out there and now its super cold. If you’re not prepared for it, you get these goosebumps due to the chilly wind. It’s very strange and a brand new experience that I’m not used to, and I’m not sure anyone is. It’s a challenge.”