Update On Ricochet’s Contract Status With WWE

Ricochet won’t be leaving WWE anytime soon. While there have been several reports online with various different information regarding his contract situation, Ricochet is locked up to WWE for several years. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ricochet is under contract with WWE until 2024.

“Ricochet’s contract here expires in the summer of 2024. He signed a five year deal when he moved to the main roster,” wrote Dave Meltzer. The report continues to say that he signed at a time when WWE was offering good deals to keep people from going to AEW.

This is the second time in 4 months that Ricochet has shot down rumors of him leaving WWE. Back in September he posted the following:

About the rumors going around…… pic.twitter.com/eETH72uflM — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) September 17, 2020

Ricochet originally signed with WWE in 2018. Rumors surrounding his contract status began being reported earlier this week. Ricochet commented on them last night and there was an update in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter this morning.

The 32-year-old has been on the main roster since on February 18th, 2019. He is a former United States Champion, and faced Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia. While in NXT, he won the NXT North American Championship and the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Classic along with Aleister Black.