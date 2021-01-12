Update On WWE Talents Not On RAW Last Night

WWE is reportedly dealing with multiple cases of COVID-19 on its main roster at the moment. Drew McIntyre announced yesterday that he has tested positive for the virus but he is the only confirmed case thus far.

According to a report from PW Insider, the below talents were not on RAW last night but were backstage at the show.

Cedric Alexander.

Asuka.

Shelton Benjamin.

Nikki Cross.

Humberto Carrillo.

Ricochet.

Additionally, Angel Garza was not used on last night’s show but was on RAW Talk after the show and wrestled on the Main Event tapings. Humberto Carrillo also wrestled on the main event tapings.

Peyton Royce wasn’t on the show last night either and is not listed as having been backstage. She has been in a program with Lacey Evans as her unwanted tag-team partner as of late.

Kofi Kingston wasn’t on the show. It was announced that he is dealing with an injury.

WWE‘s COVID situation was addressed recently on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“There was one on Smackdown, who did miss Smackdown, was scheduled on the show, and taken off. There is one who is a big star who just returned from COVID,” said Dave Meltzer. “Then there is another one in NXT, and there are probably others and there are probably others that will be kept out due to contact tracing, I’m going to guess.”