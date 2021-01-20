Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Brackets Announced

WWE has announced the brackets for the first-ever edition of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic. The brackets for the 8-team single-elimination tournament were revealed today on WWE‘s The Bump. All 3 of the recently signed wrestlers to WWE will be in the tournament.

Left side of the bracket:

Candice LeRae & Indie Hartwell (The Way) vs Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly) & Cora Jade (Elayna Black) Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs Marina Shafir & Zoey Stark (Lacey Ryan)

Right Side of the bracket:

Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm vs Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter Aliyah & Jessi Kamea vs Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Here is the bracket for the first-ever Women's #DustyClassic and it all starts TONIGHT on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/yGWy07AXKS — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 20, 2021

- Advertisement -

The first match in the tournament will take place tonight on NXT. Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm will team up to take on Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter.

Other matches scheduled for tonight’s episode of NXT include Fight Pit II between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. That match had originally been scheduled for New Year’s Evil. It was postponed when Thatcher was out with an injury, however.

There will be two matches in the men’s Dusty Rhodes Classic tonight as well. The Lucha House Party will take on Imperium and Kushida and Leon Ruff will team up to take on Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory from “The Way” on tonight’s show.