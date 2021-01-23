WWE Comments on Larry King Passing Following COVID-19 Treatment

Renowned talk show host and household name Larry King passed away earlier today. The host of ‘Larry King Live’ died at the age of 87 following treatment for COVID-19.

King has appeared on WWE programming a number of times in the past. The company released a statement earlier today remembering the iconic talk show host.

The statement released by WWE reads as follows:

- Advertisement -

WWE is saddened to learn that Larry King passed away at the age of 87.

The talk show titan reimagined possibilities in the world of television with his iconic “The Larry King Show.” Prominent figures from the entertainment, sports and political worlds graced his show nightly, but King made a special impact on the national coverage of wrestling.

“They are incredible athletes, their fan following is amazing, but their results are never in the paper… To me, if someone is interesting, then I am curious. And wrestlers—and wrestling—are interesting,” King once told Sports Illustrated.

When “The Larry King Show” debuted on Ora.TV in 2012, King featured a special WWE Superstars episode that included John Cena, The Miz & Maryse, Big Show and more. After being named Social Media Ambassador for Raw, King would bring his legendary show to the red brand in 2012. It was an eventful night for two-time Peabody Award winner, as the A-Lister memorably couldn’t help but crash his set and King also provided some life advice to Daniel Bryan.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Larry King at this time.