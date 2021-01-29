WWE Files Lawsuit Against US Citizen & Immigration Services

WWE filed a lawsuit in a Connecticut court against the US Citizen & Immigration Services on January 26th, 2021. Documents relating to the case are sealed to the public, however. While it is not known exactly what the lawsuit is in relation to, some speculation can be made.

Following President Joe Biden’s election and inauguration, he signed an executive order mandating that people traveling into the United States from other countries must self-quarantine upon arrival. This could potentially cause problems with WWE bringing in talent from other countries. It is not clear if this issue is what WWE‘s lawsuit is pertaining to, however. The new rules for people traveling into the United States also include being able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

As of this writing, documents relating to the lawsuit have not been served to the US Citizen & Immigration Services. The department will have 60 days to respond once they have been.

Some deadlines have been set for the lawsuit. Pretrial amended pleadings are due by March 27th, 2021. Discovery is due on July 28th, 2021.

Martine G. Cuomo is serving as WWE‘s lawyer for the case. Cuomo has a background in corporate immigration law. She is a partner with the firm Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy.