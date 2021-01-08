Latest WWE Trademark Filing Is For “MSK”

WWE filed a trademark application for the phrase “MSK” earlier this week.

The United States Patent & Trademark Office database shows that attorney Lauren A. Dienes-Middlen filed for the “word mark” on Monday, January 4th.

The “goods and services” usage description reads as follows:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

WWE also recently filed trademarks the names Leon Ruff, Dabba-Kato and Sha Samuels (NXT UK).