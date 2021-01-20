WWE NXT Preview (1/20): Fight Pit Match, Dusty Classic First Round Matches

WWE returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL tonight for an all-new episode of NXT.

This week’s USA Network broadcast will feature the ong awaited Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. We’ll also see several tag team matches from the Men’s and Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments.

The following matches are scheduled for NXT:

NXT Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (First Round): Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory vs. Kushida and Leon Ruff

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (First Round): Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik) vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel in a men’s

Dusty Rhodes Women’s Tag Team Classic (First Round): Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez

- Advertisement -

Plus, Karrion Kross has his sights set on NXT Champion, Finn Balor.

Check back later tonight for our NXT Results and takeaways feature.