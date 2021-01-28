WWE NXT Results (1/27): Balor & O’Reilly vs. Lorcan & Burch, Dusty Rhodes Classic Matches

The January 27, 2021 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

MSK def. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain

Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Aliyah & Jessi Kamea

Tyler Rust def. Daniel Garcia

Grizzled Young Veterans def. KUSHIDA & Leon Ruff

Bronson Reed def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly def. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Women’s Division Builds

Toni Storm walked out to the ring for a promo where she said that she doesn’t just want to hurt NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, but she wants to take the title from her as well. She said that she wasn’t just willing to….this led to the champion coming out to the ring.

Io said that she will fight her anywhere. She said that she doesn’t like Storm. Toni knocked her down and a brawl broke out. Io took her out with a drop kick and stood tall in the ring until Mercedes Martinez ran out and attacked Io from behind. Toni and Mercedes argued over the title before Io took out the heels.

Io hit the double knee strike to Mercedes in the corner, but Toni sent Io into the steel steps. Toni a few hip attacks to both stars before standing tall in the ring with the title.

NXT has a TakeOver event slated to take place next month. That’s likely where this three-way will take place.

Tag Team Match

NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a non-title match took place.

No surprise here, but this was the main event of the show. It was a really good match with Kyle tapping out Burch for the win with the unlikely opponents. Post-match, Pete Dunne came out and the heels attacked Balor and Kyle. That was until Bobby Fish and Adam Cole ran out to make the save. The eight men had a staredown to close the show.

Two weeks ago, Pete Dunne, Lorcan & Burch confronted Balor in the ring. Basically, Dunne tried to get a title shot and was tired of waiting. Dunne, Lorcan & Burch attacked Balor until O’Reilly made the save.

Dunne, Lorcan & Burch also attacked O’Reilly at ringside during the Adam Cole & Roderick Strong vs. Breezango main event on that same show. Balor tried to get involved and fight off Dunne, Lorcan & Burch, but failed.

Last week, the top NXT star asked NXT general manager William Regal for a match with Dunne, but wanted to start with Lorcan & Burch first. Balor later went to Undisputed Era and asked O’Reilly to team with him next week. O’Reilly agreed and the match was made official.

MSK vs. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain

MSK vs. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal match was booked.

This was the first match of the night and oh what energy that MSK brings to this show. It was a great slot for them to start off the show. They picked up on where they left off with their promotional debut.

MSK hit a wild tag team move on Drake as one did a standing backflip while the other shoved his partner onto Maverick. The finish saw Carter hit the blockbuster for the win.

As a result of this win, they will move onto face the winner of Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado vs. Legado Del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza & Joaquín Wilde.

The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kushida & Leon Ruff

The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kushida & Leon Ruff in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal match took place.

The babyfaces started off strong, but then right before the commercial break, the heels took over and controlled a few minutes. Ruff fought back and got the hot tag to Kushida, who made a babyface comeback.

Young Veterans hit the Doomsday Device yet they did a near fall spot. Yes, Kushida kicked out of the Road Warriors’ finisher. However, the finish of the match saw Young veterans Ruff miss a swanton bomb off the top rope and allowed the heels to hit their finisher for the win.

As a result of this win, they will move onto face the winner of Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Undisputed Era‘s Adam Cole & Roderick Strong.

Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Aliyah & Jessi Kamea

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea in a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match was booked.

Raquel hit her finisher to Kamea with a clothesline then a chokeslam for the win. It was a solid match with the heels getting the majority of the offense.

As a result of this win, they will move onto face Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter in the semifinals.