WWE Planning Tribute To Martin Luther King Jr. On RAW

This Monday will be Martin Luther King Day in the United States. WWE has announced a special tribute will air on RAW for the civil rights icon. The company has released a special tribute video package that will air on the show.

Every year around Martin Luther King Day, Vince McMahon reiterates that he considers MLK to be his hero. Every year, these comments tend to draw a wide range of reactions amongst people in the wrestling world.

Below is Vince McMahon‘s post about Martin Luther King from last year:

Two years ago in 2019, Vince McMahon Tweeted out the following near Martin Luther King day:

“The time is always right to do what is right.” Thinking of the powerful words and indelible legacy of my hero, Martin Luther King Jr., on this #MLKDay. pic.twitter.com/km0oT9kG4n — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 21, 2019

This drew a reaction from former WWE wrestler, Gail Kim. The most decorated Knockout in Impact history posted the following about Vince’s love for MLK.

All respects to Martin Luther King Jr., but is this really Vince tweeting this? Hero? ??? https://t.co/R5o9twr4ow — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) January 22, 2019

VKM also had a similar post about MLK from 2018:

Vince also referred to Martin Luther King as his hero in this post from 2017:

Last summer, Stephanie McMahon also Tweeted about Martin Luther King.

“I love and support my Black friends and colleagues. To everyone who has ever felt the impact and fear of racial injustice, I will use my voice for you,” Stephanie Tweeted along with a quote from MLK.