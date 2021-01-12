WWE Raw Ratings Drop Against College Football Championship Game (1/11)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. Last week’s show did 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 2.024 million viewers and a 0.62 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.802 million viewers and a 0.53 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.632 million viewers and a 0.51 rating.

This episode was expected to drop for two reasons. The first being that last week’s show featured Legends Night and it worked at the time as it was the best ratings the show has done since the August 24th show that did over 2 million viewers.

- Advertisement -

WWE brought back the likes of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair for a one week boost. The other reason for the decline was due to it going up against the college football championship game between Ohio State and Alabama on ESPN that did 18 million viewers.

WWE had advertised Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, but the WWE Champion tested positive for COVID-19 and the match was pulled. The company ended up getting Triple H to fight for a few minutes in the main event.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.120 million viewers. This is up from the 2.013 million viewers on FS1 that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from the 0.53 rating as previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 2.003 million viewers in the overnight ratings, up from the previous week that did 1.915 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 2.036 million viewers while hour two did 1.969 million viewers. The show did 1.996 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 1.834 million viewers two weeks ago.