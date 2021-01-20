WWE Raw Ratings Increase With No Football Competition (1/18)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.854 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. Last week’s show did 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 1.991 million viewers and a 0.64 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.875 million viewers and a 0.61 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.697 million viewers and a 0.56 rating.

For the second time since September, WWE didn’t have to face competition from any football coverage whether that was Monday Night Football with the NFL or in the case of last week with the college football championship game.

The January 4th edition didn’t have any competition from football, but that was the Legends Night Special, which saw a tremendous boost in buzz and intrigue among fans to the point that it drew Raw’s highest rating in months.

WWE will get a boost next week as it will mark the go-home edition of Raw for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.262 million viewers. This is up from the 2.120 million viewers on FS1 that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from the 0.56 rating as previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 2.153 million viewers in the overnight ratings, up from the previous week that did 2.003 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 2.200 million viewers while hour two did 2.105 million viewers. The show did 2.036 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 1.969 million viewers two weeks ago.