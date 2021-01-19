WWE RAW Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka, Randy Orton Responds To Fireball Attack

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said he is feeling stronger than ever and will return once he is cleared of COVID-19. McIntyre called Miz and Morrison clowns and that he will be seeing them very soon. Drew stated that he respects Goldberg and is prepared for the title match at Royal Rumble. McIntyre told Goldberg to bring the intensity at Royal Rumble or he will lose in two minutes. McIntyre and Goldberg will both be on RAW next week.

RAW Results (1/18)

Charlotte Flair def. Peyton Royce Mace def. Xavier Woods Shayna Baszler def. Mandy Rose via submission AJ Styles def. Ricochet Hurt Business def. Riddle & Lucha House Party Jeff Hardy def. Jaxson Ryker via DQ Alexa Bliss def. Asuka

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Randy Orton Is Wearing A Mask To Hide His Burns

Randy Orton kicked off RAW with a vignette. Orton was wearing a mask after getting shot with a fireball by Alexa Bliss last week. Orton said he can hear the voices louder than ever now and showed footage of him showing compassion to Alexa three weeks ago. Orton hated himself for showing compassion and brought up Bliss interrupting his match against Tripe H last week on RAW.

Orton stated this was the damnation he received for showing compassion and hasn’t been able to sleep because he sees the fireball. Randy said that feeling of fire melting his flesh will no ever go away and all the compassion in his body is now gone. Orton added that he is wearing the mask to protect himself and shield everyone from the horror that he endured.

Randy said that he has first degree burns and is lucky it wasn’t worse. Orton added that he doesn’t blame Bliss, he blames The Fiend. Orton claimed that The Fiend was responsible for this and that The Fiend wants to stop him from winning the Royal Rumble. Randy vowed to compete in the Royal Rumble and said that the pain fuels his every move. Orton stated that everyone can thank The Fiend when he burns their Royal Rumble dreams to ashes and goes on to main event WrestleMania. Orton lit a match and then blew it out to end the segment.

Charlotte def. Peyton Royce

Charlotte Flair faced Peyton Royce in the first match of the night. Peyton attacked Charlotte Flair from behind during her entrance before WWE officials broke it up as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, the match officially started and Charlotte took control. Flair brought Peyton out of the ring and hit her with a couple chops. Royce ducked under a chop and Charlotte hit the ring post. Royce shoved Flair into the ring post and then back into the ring. Flair battled back and caught Royce with a right hand to the face. Charlotte connected with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Peyton kicked out at two.

Ric Flair’s music hit and the Nature Boy danced around on the stage with a smile on his face. Lacey Evans then showed up in Ric’s robe and Charlotte got distracted. Peyton hit Flair with a kick to the face for a two count as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Flair rolled up Peyton for a two count.

Royce made her way to the top rope but Charlotte got out of the way and sent Peyton into the turnbuckle. Charlotte followed it up with a big boot that knocked Peyton out of the ring. Back in the ring, Charlotte targeted her attack on Peyton’s leg and locked in the Figure Four. Charlotte bridged into a Figure Eight for the submission victory. Charlotte didn’t let go of the hold for a bit after the match.

Opinion: This match was really bad and it looked like Charlotte and Peyton couldn’t get in sync at all. I have zero interest in another storyline revolving around Charlotte and Ric Flair.

Mace def. Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods faced Mace from RETRIBUTION tonight on RAW. Before the match, Mustafa Ali cut a promo from the dugout inside Tropicana Field. Mustafa noted that Kofi replaced him in the Elimination Chamber in 2019 and hopes that Kingston’s broken jaw keeps him from competing in the Royal Rumble. Ali got Woods’ face before the match and Woods caught him with a punch to the face as RAW went a break.

When RAW returned, Mace and Woods were battling in the ring with RETRIBUTION ringside. Woods hit Mace with a chop to the chest but Mace responded with a massive Chokeslam. Woods battled back and knocked Mace out of the ring. Xavier hit Woods with a Dropkick and Mustafa ordered RETRIBUTION to surround the ring. Woods got distracted and Mace planted him with a slam for the pinfall victory.

Shayna Baszler Tapped Out Mandy Rose

Shayna Baszler squared off against Mandy Rose tonight on RAW. Dana Brooke was ringside and Nia Jax joined commentary. Shayna dominated the action early and applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Mandy broke free and connected with a couple Clotheslines. Baszler went to work on Mandy’s arm and then locked in the Kirifuda Clutch for the submission victory. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler started arguing ringside and Dana hit them with a Dropkick to end the segment. Shayna and Nia were then interviewed backstage and said that they didn’t even get along as champions. Shayna said that now was a good time to get their rematch for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Ricochet Failed To Earn His Way Into The Royal Rumble

Ricochet battled AJ Styles tonight on RAW. Ricochet would earn a spot in the Royal Rumble if he won. Omos was in AJ’s corner for the match. Styles controlled the action early and got Ricochet in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Ricochet escaped and planted Styles with a Hurricanrana. Ricochet followed it up with a Dropkick and started trash talking with Omos. Ricochet tried to hit Styles with a Crossbody but AJ ducked and Omos caught him. The ref demanded that Omos put Ricochet down and he simply dropped him to the floor as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Styles connected with a Backbreaker in the middle of the ring. Ricochet hit a Tornado DDT and both superstars fell to the canvas. Ricochet leveled Styles with a Clothesline and went for the cover but AJ kicked out at two. Ricochet hit an awesome German Suplex for another near fall. Styles connected with a Brainbuster and went for the cover but Ricochet managed to kick out at two.

Styles connected with a Neckbreaker for another two count. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Ricochet countered into the Recoil. Ricochet took a few seconds to go for the cover and it cost him because AJ was able to kick out. AJ bounced Ricochet off the ropes and connected with the Styles Clash in an awesome sequence for the pinfall victory and Ricochet will not be in the Royal Rumble.

Gillberg Appeared On RAW

The Miz and John Morrison hosted an edition of “The Dirt Sheet” tonight on RAW. They advertised their guest as Goldberg but it wound up being Gillberg. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre‘s theme hit and someone dressed as Drew came to the entrance ramp. Chubby McIntyre got in the ring with his ass crack hanging out and vowed to kick Goldberg’s ass back to 1998. Miz shouted that this is a mess and blamed it on Morrison. The Miz said that Goldberg and Drew McIntyre are both going to lose at Royal Rumble because he is going to cash in the MITB contract.

Hurt Business Picked Up A Win

Hurt Business faced Riddle & Lucha House Party in a 6-man tag team match. Earlier on RAW, United States Champion Bobby Lashley stomped on Riddle’s foot backstage. Cedric Alexander connected with a Dropkick and followed it up with a Dropkick on Metalik. Lince Dorado tagged in and beat Cedric down in the corner. Dorado hit a Moonsault and went for the cover but Cedric kicked out at two.

Shelton tagged himself in and hit Lince with a Clothesline. Cedric tagged himself in and Shelton returned the favor. Cedric and Shelton argued until MVP demanded that Alexander get to the ring apron. Cedric tagged himself in and Lince hit the Rewind. Alexander dragged Lince to the corner and tagged in Shelton. Cedric and Shelton argued some more and Benjamin sent Alexander out of the ring as RAW went to break.

When RAW returned, Lashley tagged in and slammed Dorado to the canvas. Lashley told Benjamin and Alexander to get it together as MVP pleaded with Hurt Business to focus. Cedric tagged back in and Dorado hit him with a Crossbody. Riddle and Shelton tagged in and Riddle booted Benjamin in the face. Riddle escaped a Powerbomb and kneed Shelton in the face for a two count.

Riddle went for the Floating Bro but Benjamin got out of the way. Gran Metalik tagged in and hit Benjamin with a Hurricanrana. Alexander tagged himself in again and hit a slam. Lashley tagged himself in and hit Metalik with a Spear. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock for the submission victory.

Jeff Hardy def. Jaxson Ryker

Jeff Hardy faced Jaxson Ryker tonight. Before the match, Ryker apologized for not getting involved last week. Elias said Ryker did not walk with Elias last week and told him to beat Jeff Hardy until he accepts the universal truth. Jeff leveled Ryker with a Clothesline and followed it up with an inverted Atomic Drop. Jeff followed it up with a Dropkick and a Splash for a one count.

Ryler took back control and reigned down punches to Jeff’s face. Ryker connected with a Suplex for a near fall. Jaxson applied a Headlock but Jeff broke free with a Jawbreaker. Hardy planted Ryker with a Neckbreaker and made his way to the top rope. Elias shoved Hardy off the turnbuckle and the match ended in a DQ. Jaxson and Elias then started arguing and Jeff hit Elias with a Dropkick. Ryker then slammed Jeff to the canvas to end the segment.

Alexa Bliss Pinned The RAW Women’s Champion

Alexa Bliss welcomed RAW Women’s Champion Asuka to “Alexa’s Playground” tonight. Bliss said she was so excited that everyone was here tonight and immediately brought up Randy Orton. Bliss claimed that she was just coming to the ring to talk to Randy last week and then things got a little “heated”. Alexa laughed and said that she was glad to see that Orton is in good spirits and feeling okay. Alexa then introduced Asuka and the RAW Women’s Champion came to the ring.

Bliss declared that she will enter the Royal Rumble and said that they could face each other at WrestleMania. Asuka said she was a big fan and shouted “yowie wowie!”. Bliss looked at the empty swing and apologized for Asuka saying that. Asuka asked for her entrance music to play and started dancing around the ring. Alexa shouted “stop it!” and the music cut off. Asuka mentioned The Fiend and Bliss told her not to do that. Asuka left the ring as Bliss rode a pony.

Asuka then faced Alexa Bliss in this week’s main event. Bliss rolled up Asuka early but the RAW Women’s Champion kicked out at two. Asuka connected with a Shining Wizard but Bliss kicked out at two. Asuka locked in a Crossface but Bliss battled to her feet. Alexa rolled out of the ring and Asuka chased after her. The lights started to go out as Alexa Bliss got into the ring and RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Bliss was standing emotionless in the ring. Bliss and Asuka circled each other until the RAW Women’s Champion went for an elbow to the face. Alexa ducked and continued to circle Asuka. Bliss blocked a couple punches until Asuka finally connected with a kick. Bliss leveled Asuka with a shoulder tackle that sent her out of the ring. Asuka got back into the ring and Alexa did the Wyatt pose in the corner.

Alexa looked at her hand and went for the Mandible Claw. Asuka blocked it but Bliss connected with a right hand for a two count. Alexa strolled around the ring while staring at Asuka. The RAW Women’s Champion hit Bliss with a spinning backfist but Bliss popped up and hit the Sister Abigail for the pinfall victory. Bliss then mouthed the words “let me in” as The Fiend’s voice played to close the show.

Opinion: Unfortunately, this week’s RAW was another lackluster show. There were too many matches that we have seen before and it appears that every single heel faction cannot find a way to get along. The storyline between Orton, The Fiend and Bliss is interesting but simply cannot carry this entire three hour show. Hopefully, RAW can pick up some momentum next week heading into the Royal Rumble because the past few weeks have been rough.