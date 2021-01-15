WWE WrestleMania 37 Date Changed (Report)



WWE WrestleMania 37 will no longer be taking place on Sunday, March 28th, as originally scheduled.

We’ve been hearing in recent weeks that WWE has been considering pushing the event later by a few weeks. Fightful Select reports that the new targeted date for the show is Sunday, April 11th. A WWE source has confirmed to us that the date change has been discussed in recent weeks and April 4th and 11th were under consideration.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE held a press conference to announce that WrestleMania 37 would be held at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Early branding for the event touted the WrestleMania was ‘going Hollywood’ in 2021.

WrestleMania 37 Location Change

The final location of WrestleMania 37 is still unclear. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is still the frontrunner, according to what we were told. The venue was originally supposed to host WrestleMania 36 before that show was moved to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE has yet to address if the event will still take place from California or have any fans in attendance. The fact that WrestleMania 37 tickets never went on sale to the public makes this date change a lot easier.

In an interesting bit of trivia, April 11th will be the latest date in the calendar year that WrestleMania has ever occurred. That current record is held by WrestleMania 33, which took place April 8, 2018.

We will provide further update when WWE publicly addresses the date change.