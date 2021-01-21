Xavier Woods Reacts To Undertaker’s Comments About Today’s Roster

The Undertaker was recently on Joe Rogan’s podcast. During the conversation, he made some comments about today’s roster being soft. Today, Xavier Woods put out a Tweet that many are taking as a reaction to these comments.
Taker had the following to say regarding today’s WWE roster being soft.
“It’s tough right now for me [to enjoy the product]. Cause the product has changed so much and it’s kind of soft. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is.”
Taker also specifically mentioned guys playing video games backstage in WWE.
“You go into a dressing room nowadays and it’s a lot different. I remember walking into my first real dressing room and all I saw were some crusty f***ing men. Half of them had guns and knives in their bags. S**t got handled back then. Now you walk in, there’s guys playing video games and making sure they look pretty. It’s evolution, I guess. I don’t know what it is, but I just like those eras, man. I liked when men were men.”
Xavier Woods posted the following Tweet today:
Woods also recently posted the below video of his match from RAW this week with a “Grand Theft Auto” themed edit.