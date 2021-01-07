Xia Li Returns At NXT New Year’s Evil, Sasha Banks Reacts

Xia Li made her long awaited in-ring return to NXT television at New Year’s Evil.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen vignettes showing Xia Li and Boa appearing to be under the control of a mysterious organization. Several vignettes have aired featured both of them being “punished for their failures.”

Wednesday night, a “transformed” Lee returned with a new look. She competed in singles action and made quick work of her opponent. Her whole segment was impressive, but fans on social media were particularly impressed by this move:

WWE uploaded this video from the match, including Xia Li’s new entrance:

Xia Lee In WWE NXT

Xia Lee joins a stacked NXT women’s division, headed up by NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. She’s been with WWE since 2017.

She competed in the Mae Young Classic in 2017 and 2018. She competed in the 2019 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match and made her debut on NXT television the following month. Her last televised match took place in October 2020.

Former NXT Champion Sasha Banks was impressed by what she saw from Xia Li. The Boss, who also caught Snoop Dogg’s appearance on AEW Dynamite, had this to say: