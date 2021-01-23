Zelina Vega Says Becky Lynch Supported Her After WWE Release

Zelina Vega was recently asked if she was friends with Becky Lynch. According to her response, Lynch was someone who really supported Zelina after she was released by WWE.

“True, she’s one of the people that was really there for me after I left. I’ll always appreciate her,” Zelina wrote.

Zelina Vega was released from WWE this November following the implementation of the company’s new policy on 3rd party accounts. She spoke about the experience on her Twitch stream.

“The past week has been hell. Literal hell. Friday was the worst day of my life, well, since 2001,” Vega said. “When you hear about me in the social media world, sometimes misinformation can be spread.”

“I thought people were going to look at me like the devil. Let’s just say that the narrative has been spun completely out of control and is completely wrong,” Vega continued. “When people see the real story that I put out, that’s who I am. I’ve learned to grow as a person. I’ve known to realize my worth and stand up for who I am, and appreciate the things I’ve gotten along the way.”

It would later be reported that Zelina was escorted out of the building following her WWE release.

“According to one person in the company with knowledge of the situation, she was told about it by Mark Carrano, asked to talk to Vince McMahon and Carrano told her that he doesn’t want to talk to you and [she] was escorted out of the building.”