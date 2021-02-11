AEW Dynamite & NXT Both Down Against Impeachment Coverage

TV ratings are in for for the February 10th editions of AEW Dynamite and NXT. Both shows were “in the mud” this week due to extensive news coverage of former US President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. 19 of the top 20 shows on cable were cable news on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.

Here’s the Wednesday Night War breakdown for February 10th, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 741,000 viewers, 0.29 rating, 21st in demo

NXT: 558,000 viewers, 0.12 rating, 62nd in demo

AEW was down 12.2% in viewership and 9.4% in the A18-49 demo. NXT was down 8.52% in viewership and 20% in the demo.

If there is a silver lining to be found, AEW Dynamite was the #2 non-news program on cable, behind only Challenge on MTV. They outdrew the NBA’s Lakers vs. Thunder game, which was competitive and went into overtime (Lakers won 114-113).

