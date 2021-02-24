AEW Games To Reveal A Major Announcement Thursday Night

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up to drop some new information about the video games currently in development by AEW Games.

2.Show: Episode 2 will premiere on the AEW Games YouTube Channel this Thursday at 7pm (Eastern).

AEW World Champion and 2.Show host Kenny Omega returns with a special guest, Brandon Cutler. The guys will have some development updates to share. AEW is also teasing the reveal of a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!”

- Advertisement -

AEW currently has three video games in development:

AEW Console Game

AEW Elite General Manager

AEW Casino: Double or Nothing

Check out the teaser announcement for Episode 2 below.