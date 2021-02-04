AEW-NXT Ratings: Beach Break Delivers, Dynamite Doubles In Key Demo

AEW Dynamite scored a decisive win over NXT this week in the Wednesday Night War. Both shows were unusually close last week, but Beach Break helped propel Dynamite back to a comfortable margin of 200,000+ viewers over NXT.

Here is this week’s breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 844,000 viewers, 0.32 rating (A18-49), 3rd in the demo on cable for the night

NXT: 610,000 viewers, 0.15 rating (A18-49), 51st in the demo on cable for the night

Beach Break featured several high-profile matches that were promoted weeks in advance. Chris Jericho and MJF won the tag team battle royal to earn a title shot against the Young Bucks at Revolution, Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian’s wedding [predictably] ended in chaos and the 6-man tag main event delivered in a big way. The show closed with the surprise debut of NJPW star Kenta, who will be in action next week.

- Advertisement -

NXT featured an appearance by WWE legend and Royal Rumble winner Edge, so the viewership drop is disappointing. The show also saw Dusty Rhodes tag team classic tournament matches and more.

Check out our results and takeaways articles from both shows: