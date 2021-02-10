AEW Rankings Report 2/10: Chris Jericho & MJF Now #1 Ranked Tag Team

AEW has released new top-5 rankings for its men’s, women’s, and tag-team divisions. There was movement in all 3 divisions this week. Red Velvet moved into the top spot in her division and Jericho and MJF are now the top-ranked tag-team contenders.

AEW Men’s Singles Rankings

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (1-0)

Jon Moxley (1-0) Cody Rhodes (2-0) PAC (2-0) (+2) Rey Fenix (3-1) (-1) Miro (2-0) (-1)

#3 PAC moved up 2 spots in the rankings this week. That drops #4 Fenix and #5 Miro down one spot each. In addition to picking up a singles win on Dark last week, PAC was in the main event of Dynamite last week where his team with #4 Fenix and #1 Moxley was defeated by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the Impact tag-team champions, The Good Brothers.

Tonight on Dynamite, #2 Cody Rhodes will team with Lee Johnson against Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi. World Champion Kenny Omega will team with KENTA against #1 Jon Moxley and unranked Lance Archer.

AEW Women’s Singles Rankings

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0)

Red Velvet (4-0) (+1) Britt Baker (3-0) (+1) Serena Deeb (2-0) (-2) Tay Conti (4-1) (+1) Thunder Rosa (2-1) (-1)

There has been a lot of movement in the women’s rankings the last two weeks. This week #3 Serena Deeb dropped 3 spots due to Baker and Red Velvet each moving up. #1 Red Velvet was victorious on Dark last week and is gearing up for her feud with Jade Cargill.

#2 Britt Baker moved up one spot after her victory over #5 Thunder Rosa on Dynamite. The two had been in the #3 and #4 spots respectively last week.

The title-eliminator tournament kicks off on Dynamite tonight as we get closer to determining Hikaru Shida’s next challenger.

AEW Tag Team Rankings

AEW Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (0-0)

Chris Jericho & Maxwell Jacob Friedman (2-0) (+2) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (1-0) (-1) Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (2-0) (-1) The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) (3-0) Santana & Ortiz (3-1)

After winning last week’s battle royal, Jericho and MJF are now the #1 contenders to the Young Bucks titles. That drops #2 FTR and #3 Jurassic Express down one spot each.

Tonight on Dynamite, #1 MJF and Jericho will face #4 the Acclaimed.