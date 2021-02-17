AEW Rankings Report 2/17: Jurassic Express Moves Ahead Of FTR

AEW has released new top-5 rankings for its men’s, women’s, and tag-team divisions.

AEW Men’s Singles Rankings

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (2-0)

Jon Moxley (2-0) PAC (3-0) (+1) Cody Rhodes (2-0) (-1) Rey Fenix (3-1) Miro (2-0) (-1)

The only movement in the men’s singles rankings this week saw #2 PAC move up one spot over #3 Cody Rhodes. PAC defeated Ryan Nemeth last week while Rhodes injured his shoulder in a tag-team win with Lee Johnson over Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon.

We still don’t have a World Title match announced for Revolution on March 7th. One would expect #1 Jon Moxley to receive a rematch against Omega but that has yet to be announced. TNT Champion Darby Allin is not scheduled to defend his belt on the show. He’ll be teaming with Sting against Team Taz in a street fight.

AEW Women’s Singles Rankings

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0)

Red Velvet (4-0) Britt Baker (3-0) Tay Conti (5-1) (+1) Serena Deeb (2-0) (-1) Thunder Rosa (3-1)

The only movement in the women’s division this week sees #3 Tay Conti move up past #4 Serena Deeb.

Everything in this division is about the women’s title-eliminator tournament at the moment. The tournament kicked off on Dynamite last week with #5 Thunder Rosa defeating the unranked Leyla Hirsch. The tournament will continue tonight when #4 Serena Deeb takes on former AEW Women’s Champion, Riho.

AEW Tag Team Rankings

AEW Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (0-0)

Chris Jericho & Maxwell Jacob Friedman (3-0) Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (3-0) (+1) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (1-0) (-1) Santana & Ortiz (3-1) (+1) The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) (3-1) (-1)

#3 FTR is not going to like the fact that #2 Jurassic Express has now moved ahead of them in the rankings. The only other movement in the rankings this week sees #4 Santana & Ortiz move ahead of #5 the Acclaimed.

Last week on Dynamite, #1 MJF and Chris Jericho defeated #5 The Acclaimed. On tonight’s show, #4 Santana and Ortiz will face The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Whoever leaves that match as champions will then face MJF and Jericho at Revolution.