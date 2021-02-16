Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair Confirmed For “Punky Brewster” Episode

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will both take part in an episode of NBC’s Punky Brewster reboot scheduled to begin airing later this month. The series will debut on the Peacock streaming service on February 25th, 2021.

New pictures have been released today by the Bleacher Report of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair appearing on the show. It seems the two will be playing themselves in a special WWE-themed episode.

The original Punky Brewster ran for four seasons between 1984 and 1988. Soleil Moon Frye, who starred as the original Punky Brewster, will reprise the role in the reboot. This time instead of being a bright-eyed child, however, Punky is a single mother of three.

Former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr, also has a role on the show. He will play the role of Punky’s ex-husband.

Bliss recently spoke about wanting to get into acting during an interview with Hollywood Life.

“I would love to, at some point, cross over [to movies] and bring a mix of WWE fans and mainstream fans together,” she said. “Merge the worlds together. I would love do something like that – or have my own little talk show on the WWE Network! I would love to test the waters and see what happens.”