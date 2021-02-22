Angry Miz Girl Reacts To The Miz Winning WWE Championship

Almost 10 years ago The Miz won the WWE Championship for the first time by cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase. Mike Mizanin appeared on the November 22nd episode of Monday Night RAW; then cashed-in on then Champion Randy Orton to win the title for the very first time.

One of the organic moments from the cash-in was the reaction from a young fan in the crowd. That young fan was dubbed ‘Angry Miz Girl’ and became a meme for some time. The young fan even won a Slammy for fan reaction of the year.

The Miz on Angry Miz Girl

Mike Mizanin cashed-in once again last night at the Elimination Chamber PPV and became the WWE Champion, once again.

- Advertisement -

Sportskeeda spoke to Angry Miz Girl after the Elimination Chamber PPV to get her reaction on the situation. “I personally think he’s [The Miz] one of the best on the roster” Caley/Angry Miz Girl stated. “I know it’s a big change from my opinion 10 years ago; but I love him when he’s a heel champion. I think he’s got the personality for it down to a T.”

Caley also noted “I loved meeting The Miz and he was always super kind to me and he worked super hard, so I definitely think he deserves it.”

Check out the reaction from the new WWE Champion below: