Asuka Loses Tooth During WWE Raw Match

Asuka, who competed in a losing match during this week’s Monday Night Raw, also ended up losing a tooth with a swift kick to the face. The reigning Raw Women’s Champion was teaming up with Charlotte Flair to take on the team of Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a non-title match.

During the match, Shayna Baszler landed a hard shot to Asuka’s face while The Empress was performing an armbar on Nia Jax. Asuka had no way to block her face from Baszler’s kick. You can check out the brutal shot in the GIF from the match below:

After the match, Asuka pushed Charlotte Flair away, and Flair seemed to have walked out on her. Asuka still had her mouth covered with her hand, selling the injury:

It was later confirmed by Charly Caruso on Raw Talk that Asuka had indeed suffered a broken tooth during the match. According to PW Insider, Asuka was checked by WWE medical when she returned backstage, however it’s not certain if she’s diagnosed with an injury and if it will affect her appearance next week.

The Empress of Tomorrow was set to defend her Raw Women’s Championship initially against Lacey Evans at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, that match was however nixed due to Evans’ real life pregnancy. The match was not officially called off from the card, however — as Asuka was even advertised to appear in a match for the event — finally being pulled from the event without any notice.