Backstage News On Carlito’s Return, Next Appearance

Former Intercontinental Champion Carlito finally made his return to WWE programming during the Royal Rumble PPV this year after not appearing at Raw legends night and he entered the battle royal at #8.

While the former champion was not able to win the bout and Elias eliminated him, latest reports suggest that this wasn’t a one off appearance for him.

According to reports from PWInsider, the word backstage at Royal Rumble was that Carlito will be making an appearance at this week’s episode of Raw. Not only that but there is also talk that the wrestling veteran may be getting a tryout in near future to rejoin the company as a backstage producer.

Former United States Champion MVP had a similar experience last year where he was brought back for a couple of appearances during the WrestleMania season and he made his in ring return for the company during Royal Rumble.

The promotion later hired him as a backstage producer and the former champion has since become a regular for WWE programming once again.

Now the big question with Carlito’s return is if we can see him going down the same route and if this return leads to another WWE run for the Puerto Rican star.

Check out this video of Carlito reacting to his big return at the WWE Royal Rumble: