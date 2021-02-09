Backstage News on Japanese Element of AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament

AEW will be holding their Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament over the next few episodes of Dynamite. The tournament begins this week with a match between Leyla Hirsch and Thunder Rosa. That bout will kick off the US side of the bracket, with the Japanese side being produced by AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the Japanese brackets of the tournament was already taped at the Ice Ribbon Dojo in Japan. These tapings took with no audience on a closed set. Ice Ribbon was founded in 2006 by AEW star Emi Sakura; AEW Champion Hikaru Shida started her career with the promotion back in 2008.

It has not been confirmed how the tournament matches from Japan will be featured. Hikaru Shida is currently over in Japan helping to produce the content.

Meltzer stated that he was told by AEW President and CEO Tony Khan that “he is working on something cool.” Beyond that we have no details on how the rest of the tournament will be shown.

The competitors for the Japanese bracket of the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator are as follows:

Emi Sakura

Aja Kong

Yuka Sakazaki

Veny

Ryo Mizunami

Mei Suruga

Rin Kadokura

Maki Itoh

Here’s the field for the US side of the bracket: