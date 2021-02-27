Backstage News On Plans For The Miz At WrestleMania 37

The Miz surprised everyone when he successfully cashed in his Money In The Bank contract and became the WWE Champion once again after 10 years.

However, it appears that he will not be keeping the belt for long and reports from the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggest that the A-Lister will be dropping the championship soon.

According to the reports, despite his championship win, The Miz is still ‘earmarked’ for a tag team match with John Morrison against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37.

If these reports are true, then it will mean that the current champion will not be keeping the belt for very long and he will be dropping the title before the event.

The Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Drew McIntyre after the main event of the Elimination Chamber PPV. He managed to win the world title from the Scottish psychopath with some help from Bobby Lashley.

He is now scheduled to defend his title against Lashley in a one on one match at next week’s episode of Raw. In light of the latest reports, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up losing the championship to the all mighty on Monday.