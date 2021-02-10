Bidet Company Reaches Out To Nia Jax

This week on WWE RAW, Nia Jax garnered a lot of attention for how she sold a missed leg drop in her match against Lana. Nia missed the move on the ring apron and yelled “my hole!” to the delight of many before then being tossed into a table by Lana. Bidet company, Tushy, has reached out to Nia Jax about the incident. Perhaps a sponsorship between the two parties is in the works.

Nia has yet to respond to the company. She has been responding to all the attention she has been getting online through Twitter, however.

“I’ve been receiving a HOLE lotta love, much obliged #myhole,” she Tweeted.

Nia also responded to Naomi’s comments online.

She also responded to concerns from the Bella Twins as well:

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler recently regained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the Royal Rumble. They had dropped the titles a little over a month before the Rumble at TLC. Prior to that, Jax and Baszler had held the titles for 4 months between the Payback PPV in August and the TLC PPV in December. They are the 3rd team to win the titles a second time. Sasha Banks & Bayley and Nikkie Cross & Alexa Bliss were the first teams to do so.